WWE News: Bayley Praises the Riott Squad, Winter Weather Sweater Collection Released, Full Roman Reigns vs. Robert Roode Match
– With the Liv Forever documentary now available on the WWE Network, former SmackDown women’s champion Bayley shared a photo with her together with the Riott Squad on Twitter and praised the stable.
The photo shows her with Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, and Sarah Logan at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas back in 2017. She wrote in the caption, “The women’s division is better because of the Riott Squad. #LivForever.” You can view that tweet below.
https://twitter.com/itsBayleyWWE/status/133313230065403494
– WWE released a new collection of winter weather sweaters on the WWE Shop, which you can see below:
From #ClaymoreCountry to The #FireflyFunHouse, it’s officially Sweater Weather. New styles now available on @wweshop! https://t.co/iBCRbyDtrk
— WWE (@WWE) November 29, 2020
– WWE released a full match video featuring Roman Reigns vs. Robert Roode from November 29, 2019. That full match video is available below.
