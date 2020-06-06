WWE News: Bray Wyatt on The Witcher Concept Art Using His Likeness, Suggests He Can Join the Cast, Preview for Edge and Christian Reunion on Raw

– WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt tweeted a picture to Netflix suggesting being cast in the hit fantasy TV series, The Witcher, after some concept art surfaced for the series that appeared to use his likeness. You can check out his tweets on the subject below.

Pixoloid Studios created some detailed concept designs for the Netflix series, including developing designs for the different humanoid species that populate the world of The Witcher. It appears one take on the warriors for the dwarf race heavily borrowed or was inspired by the likeness of Bray Wyatt before he became his latest iteration in the Firefly FunHouse. You can see Pixoloid’s concept art for the series HERE.

Wyatt wrote on the series, “Dear @witchernetflix, if you need someone to play this role specifically I know a guy who could pull it off. PS. It’s me. Quite literally.” He later added on concept artwork, “PPS. You should know that I’m far more handsome now. OK. BYE. LOVE YOU”

– As previously reported, WWE announced that Christian will be appearing on Monday’s Raw for a Peep Show segment with Edge to discuss Edge’s match with Randy Orton at next weekend’s Backlash event. WWE released a new preview for Raw and the Edge and Christian reunion, which you can see below.