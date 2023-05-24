wrestling / News

WWE News: Chelsea Green on Out of Character, Roman Reigns’ Ultimate Trash Talk Compilation, Mick Foley & Molly Holly Search for the Mega Powers Robe

May 24, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– WWE Superstar Chelsea Green spoke to Ryan Satin on today’s edition of Out of Character. The video for today’s show is now available:

– WWE released a video compilation of some of Roman Reigns’ best trash talk moments:

– WWE released a new clip from Most Wanted Treasures featuring Mick Foley and Molly Holly searching for Randy Savage’s famous Mega Powers robe:

