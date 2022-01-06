wrestling / News

WWE News: Highlights From This Week’s NXT UK, Xia Brookside Reacts to Win

January 6, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT UK Blair Davenport Meiko Satomura

– WWE has released the highlight video for this week’s NXT UK featuring Meiko Satomura vs. Blair Davenport, Myla Grace vs. Xia Brookside and more. You can see the video below, and check out Ian Hamilton’s full review of the episode here.

– The company also shared the following video of Brookside after the match talking to her father, Robbie Brookside, over the phone about her win:

