WWE News: Kevin Owens Sends A Message To Roman Reigns, 205 Live Highlights, Latest Damandyz Donutz

– During an appearance on Talking Smack earlier today, Kevin Owens spoke to Paul Heyman and said that he wasn’t done with Roman Reigns and trying to become the Universal Champion. He also told a story of spending his birthday with Reigns and Big Cass in the past.

– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of 205 Live.

– The latest edition of Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville’s DaMandyz Donutz is now online.