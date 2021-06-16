WWE News: Kofi Kingston Announces Wife Is Expecting Third Child, 50 Greatest Tag Teams Special Part 3, Preview Clip

– During today’s edition of WWE’s The Bump, Kofi Kingston announced that he and his wife are expecting their third child. Congratulations to Kofi Kingston and his family. You can check out a clip of the announcement below:

– WWE has released the third installment of the The 50 Greatest Tag Teams countdown special. It’s now available on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else. Here’s the list of teams featured in the episode:

20. The Undisputed Era

19. Rocky Johnson and Tony Atlas (The Soul Patrol)

18. Prof. Toru Tanaka and Mr. Fuji

17. The Steiner Brothers

16. The Rock N’ Sock Connection

15. The Wild Samoans

14. The Rockers

13. The Mega Powers

12. The Valiant Brothers

11. Demolition

– Speaking of that tag team special, you can now check out a sneak peek for No. 14, The Rockers, which is available below: