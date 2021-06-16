wrestling / News
WWE News: Kofi Kingston Announces Wife Is Expecting Third Child, 50 Greatest Tag Teams Special Part 3, Preview Clip
– During today’s edition of WWE’s The Bump, Kofi Kingston announced that he and his wife are expecting their third child. Congratulations to Kofi Kingston and his family. You can check out a clip of the announcement below:
– WWE has released the third installment of the The 50 Greatest Tag Teams countdown special. It’s now available on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else. Here’s the list of teams featured in the episode:
20. The Undisputed Era
19. Rocky Johnson and Tony Atlas (The Soul Patrol)
18. Prof. Toru Tanaka and Mr. Fuji
17. The Steiner Brothers
16. The Rock N’ Sock Connection
15. The Wild Samoans
14. The Rockers
13. The Mega Powers
12. The Valiant Brothers
11. Demolition
– Speaking of that tag team special, you can now check out a sneak peek for No. 14, The Rockers, which is available below:
