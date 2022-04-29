WWE News: NXT May Return To Full Sail, Robert Stone Gets New Name, Road to Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins

– The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that there are talks of NXT returning to Full Sail University. The brand had shows there from 2012-2020. Wrestling Inc notes that one of the reasons behind the change was that students were not around on campus due to the COVID-19 pandemic and couldn’t help with production. This helped students to learn production and other skills. WWE also gave the school $500,000 in scholarships for students.

It was believed to be an amicable split in 2020 and WWE planned on coming back once COVID restrictions got better.

– Robert Stone is now going by the name Mr. Stone. He’s changed his name on Twitter accordingly and that is now WWE is referring to him. His real name is Robert Strauss, and a new edict in WWE states that wrestlers cannot have names that are their real names or names they used on the independent scene.

Von and Mr. Stone win again. pic.twitter.com/4ZSiRbVTug — Mr. Stone (@RobertStoneWWE) April 27, 2022

– WWE has posted a new video look at the road to Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins at Wrestlemania Backlash.