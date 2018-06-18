WWE News: NXT Women’s #1 Contender’s Match Changed Due to Injury, Renee Young & AJ Styles Look at WWE Collectibles

– WWE has changed the NXT Women’s Championship #1 contender’s match from the UK Championship Tournament taping due to injury. WWE’s announcement of the match lists it as Isla Dawn vs. Toni Storm vs. Killy Kelly, making no mention of Jinny. Jinny was injured early into the match and was taken to the back, after which the match was re-started as a Triple Threat.

The announcement doesn’t mention Jinny or the injury.

– Mattel and WWE have released the following Elite Squad video with Renee Young and AJ Styles looking at new Mattel WWE collectibles: