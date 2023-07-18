wrestling / News
WWE News: Preview of Big E as Guest Judge for Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge, Chelsea Green Comments on Title Win, Gallus Entrance Theme
July 18, 2023 | Posted by
– Former WWE Champion Big E will be appearing on Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge tonight on NBC. You can check out a preview of Big E on tonight’s show below:
Don’t you dare be sour! Catch former @WWE champion @wwebige guest starring on a new episode of #NBCHotWheels: Ultimate Challenge, tonight 10/9c on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/v1XQSllEgs
— USA Network (@USANetwork) July 18, 2023
– New WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Chelsea Green shared an Instagram post on her title win with Sonya Deville on last night’s Raw:
– WWE released the official entrance theme for Gallus, “Thicker Than Blood”:
More Trending Stories
- Samoa Joe Reveals ‘Steiner Math’ Promo Was Done in Two Takes
- Jake Roberts Says Curt Hennig Was One Of The Best Wrestlers To Never Win A World Title
- Bully Ray on Matt Riddle Not Being Entertaining Since His WWE Return, Thinks Randy Orton Is What Made RK-Bro Work
- Wrestlecon Owner Issues Statement On Rick Steiner After Return Announcement, Says Steiner Apologized For Transphobic Comments