WWE News: Preview of Big E as Guest Judge for Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge, Chelsea Green Comments on Title Win, Gallus Entrance Theme

July 18, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Raw Big E Image Credit: WWE/Twitter

– Former WWE Champion Big E will be appearing on Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge tonight on NBC. You can check out a preview of Big E on tonight’s show below:

– New WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Chelsea Green shared an Instagram post on her title win with Sonya Deville on last night’s Raw:

– WWE released the official entrance theme for Gallus, “Thicker Than Blood”:

