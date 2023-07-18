– Former WWE Champion Big E will be appearing on Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge tonight on NBC. You can check out a preview of Big E on tonight’s show below:

Don’t you dare be sour! Catch former @WWE champion @wwebige guest starring on a new episode of #NBCHotWheels: Ultimate Challenge, tonight 10/9c on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/v1XQSllEgs — USA Network (@USANetwork) July 18, 2023

– New WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Chelsea Green shared an Instagram post on her title win with Sonya Deville on last night’s Raw:

– WWE released the official entrance theme for Gallus, “Thicker Than Blood”: