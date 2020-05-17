wrestling / News
WWE News: Rob Gronkowski Set for The Late Late Show, Greg Hamilton Cooks the Perfect Steak Dinner
May 17, 2020 | Posted by
– NFL player Rob Gronkowski, who is still the current WWE 24/7 champion, is set to appear on The Late Late Show later this Thursday, May 21. As previously noted, Gronkowski is currently signed to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
– In a new Superstar Home Cooking video, ring announcer Greg Hamilton cooks up the perfect steak dinner. You can check out that video below.
