WWE News: Rob Gronkowski Set for The Late Late Show, Greg Hamilton Cooks the Perfect Steak Dinner

May 17, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Rob Gronkowski

– NFL player Rob Gronkowski, who is still the current WWE 24/7 champion, is set to appear on The Late Late Show later this Thursday, May 21. As previously noted, Gronkowski is currently signed to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

– In a new Superstar Home Cooking video, ring announcer Greg Hamilton cooks up the perfect steak dinner. You can check out that video below.

