 

wrestling / News

WWE News: The Rock Starts Filming Season Four of Ballers, Xavier Woods Mocks How WWE Stars Watch TV Backstage

January 11, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Rock’s The Rock Ballers Dwayne Johnson

– The Rock has started filming season four of Ballers.

– Xavier Woods posted the following on Twitter, making fun of how WWE talent are produced to watch the monitors during backstage segments…

article topics :

Ballers, The Rock (Dwayne Johnson), WWE, Xavier Woods, Larry Csonka

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading