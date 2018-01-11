wrestling / News
WWE News: The Rock Starts Filming Season Four of Ballers, Xavier Woods Mocks How WWE Stars Watch TV Backstage
January 11, 2018 | Posted by
– The Rock has started filming season four of Ballers.
– Xavier Woods posted the following on Twitter, making fun of how WWE talent are produced to watch the monitors during backstage segments…
This is how we are all supposed to watch wrestling right? Slightly angled from the TV but not close enough to damage the eyes. Perfect technique #WoodsUSchamp pic.twitter.com/brs5rrzKwI
— 🍩Austin Creed🍩 (@XavierWoodsPhD) January 10, 2018