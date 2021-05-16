wrestling / News

WWE News: Roman Reigns Sends Message to Cesaro Before Backlash, The Ultimate Show Available on Peacock, WWE Now Previews Backlash

May 16, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Roman Reigns WWE Smackdown

– Ahead of tonight’s WrestleMania Backlash event, Universal champion Roman Reigns tweeted a message to his challenger, Cesaro, ahead of tonight’s match. You can view Reigns’ tweet below.

Roman Reigns directed at Cesaro, “Waited a long time to get knocked down to the bottom of the line. #WMBacklash #AcknowledgeMe.”

– Also, The Ultimate Show: Ultimate WrestleMania Backlash edition is now available on Peacock. Here’s a synopsis:

WWE hosts assemble the ultimate sports-entertainment fantasy dream matches featuring a who’s who of WWE Legends and modern-day Superstars.

– WWE Now previewed tonight’s WrestleMania Backlash, including Rey and Dominik Mysterio looking to be the first father and son duo to become WWE tag team champions:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Cesaro, Roman Reigns, WWE, WWE Now, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading