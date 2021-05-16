WWE News: Roman Reigns Sends Message to Cesaro Before Backlash, The Ultimate Show Available on Peacock, WWE Now Previews Backlash

– Ahead of tonight’s WrestleMania Backlash event, Universal champion Roman Reigns tweeted a message to his challenger, Cesaro, ahead of tonight’s match. You can view Reigns’ tweet below.

Roman Reigns directed at Cesaro, “Waited a long time to get knocked down to the bottom of the line. #WMBacklash #AcknowledgeMe.”

Waited a long time to get knocked down to the bottom of the line. #WMBacklash #AcknowledgeMe https://t.co/Cpqe1Xqda3 — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) May 16, 2021

– Also, The Ultimate Show: Ultimate WrestleMania Backlash edition is now available on Peacock. Here’s a synopsis:

WWE hosts assemble the ultimate sports-entertainment fantasy dream matches featuring a who’s who of WWE Legends and modern-day Superstars.

– WWE Now previewed tonight’s WrestleMania Backlash, including Rey and Dominik Mysterio looking to be the first father and son duo to become WWE tag team champions: