WWE News: Shayna Baszler No Longer Appearing On The Bump This Week, Seth Rollins Praises Raw Referee
– Shayna Baszler has decided not to do The Bump this week, because she just doesn’t want to. WWE posted the following video of Baszler saying she’d do an interview on the digital show “on my time, when I want to” and that is apparently not now:
This is… uh… wow, ok.
Guess we… won't… see @QoSBaszler on #WWETheBump tomorrow. 😳 pic.twitter.com/MrwEzfPrsC
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) February 25, 2020
– Seth Rollins took to Twitter to offer some support for referee (and apparent Rollins disciple) Jake Clemons after he helped Randy Orton get the win in last night’s main event, only to get Stunned and powerbombed through a table by Kevin Owens. After Clemons took to Twitter to protest that he’s a “good human being,” Rollins wrote:
I hope your wounds are healing well, my child. You’re on the right path. https://t.co/hG9UPpEqmT
— Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) February 25, 2020
