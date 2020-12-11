wrestling / News

WWE News: Sneak Peek of Pat McAfee On Swerve City Podcast, Coolest 2020 Mattel WWE Toys

December 11, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Pat McAfee, Extreme Rules

– Pat McAfee is coming to the Swerve City Podcast, and WWE has posted a sneak peek of the episode. You can see the video below, which features McAfee sharing one of his favorite NFL memories:

– WWE also posted a video with Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae and Sam Roberts looking at the best Mattel WWE action figures and accessories of 2020:

Pat McAfee, Swerve City Podcast, Jeremy Thomas

