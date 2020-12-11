wrestling / News
WWE News: Sneak Peek of Pat McAfee On Swerve City Podcast, Coolest 2020 Mattel WWE Toys
December 11, 2020 | Posted by
– Pat McAfee is coming to the Swerve City Podcast, and WWE has posted a sneak peek of the episode. You can see the video below, which features McAfee sharing one of his favorite NFL memories:
– WWE also posted a video with Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae and Sam Roberts looking at the best Mattel WWE action figures and accessories of 2020:
More Trending Stories
- Four Talents Pulled From ROH Final Battle Due To COVID-19 Testing
- Chris Jericho Gets Criticized On Social Media For Incorrectly Calling 7-on-7 Dynamite Tag Match A First For Professional Wrestling
- Damian Priest On Not Initially Being Invested In Leon Ruff Storyline, What Changed His Mind, Working With Johnny Gargano
- Dakota Kai Shuts Down Twitter User Who Took Shots at NXT Women’s Division