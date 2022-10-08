– The WWE corporate careers website is currently seeking a new Social Media Manager – Talent & Executive Support role. Here’s the full description:

WWE is seeking an enthusiastic, detail-orientated Social Media Manager to oversee the content production, programming and maintenance of select talent and executive social media accounts. This position will play a key role within WWE Media, collaborating across multiple departments on a day-to-day basis to deliver timely, quality social media content.

Responsibilities:

Manage day-to-day content production and programming efforts for select WWE talent and executives.

Lead communication between WWE Media and its internal and external partners, with a special focus on WWE executive and talent social media deliverables.

Oversee executive social media content calendars specific to their own voices, while adapting based on current events, industry news, or internal messaging for public consumption.

Track social media content performance and clearly communicate insights to account stakeholders.

Monitor social media trends and identify opportunities applicable to WWE talent and executives.

Keep current with WWE programming, storylines, talent, brands and products.

Independently generate grammatically accurate and polished copy with minimal edits required.

Qualifications:

5+ years of social/digital content creation and account management across Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, LinkedIn, TikTok and Twitter.

Knowledge and understanding of the latest trends in social media creation, platforms and consumption.

Proven track record of displaying professional maturity, leading by example and managing talent with discretion.

Able to thrive in a fast-paced, deadline-based, ever-changing environment.

Must be able to work non-traditional schedule, including nights and weekends

Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications, Digital/Social Media, or related field of study.

Impeccable grammar and diction required.

Familiarity with analytic tools and metric tracking (e.g. Sprinklr, ListenFirst, Conviva, etc.).

Knowledgeable about current and past WWE TV shows, products, talent and storylines.