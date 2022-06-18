WWE News: Status Update on Sasha Banks, Full SmackDown & NXT Level Up Video Highlights, Playlist Showcases Road to Riddle vs. Reigns

– As previously reported, a rumor surfaced earlier this week that former champion Sasha Banks was released by WWE. However, it’s yet to be confirmed by Sasha Banks or WWE. PWInsider’s Mike Johnson reported today that as of last night during WWE SmackDown, Banks was still listed on WWE’s internal roster.

Banks and Naomi were previously suspended by WWE indefinitely after an incident where they walked out of Monday Night Raw.

