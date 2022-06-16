New Report States Sasha Banks Has Been Released By WWE

It appears that Sasha Banks has been released by WWE, if a new report is accurate. Wrestling Inc’s Raj Giri reported late on Wednesday night that he’s been told Banks is released from the company. He noted that it is not yet clear whether Banks requested the release or if WWE initiated it.

There are a couple of caveats to this report. First, Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp reports that he spoke with WWE sources and they hadn’t heard about it, including in talent releations. Additionally, Banks is still listed on the WWE.com roster. Sapp did make clear that “Not saying that it didn’t or isn’t happening, but this is what I’ve heard so far when I asked. Raj has good sources.”

Banks and Naomi were both suspended indefinitely from WWE after they walked out of the May 16th episode of Raw. WWE stated at the time that the two “walked into WWE Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis’ office with their suitcases in hand, placed their tag team championship belts on his desk, and walked out.”

Banks has yet to comment since she and Naomi walked out.