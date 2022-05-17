UPDATEDx2: WWE Issues Statement on Sasha Banks, Naomi Walking Out of Raw

UPDATE 2: WWE has now issued a statement on Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out of tonight’s Raw taping. The company issued the following statement (per PWInsider):

“When Sasha Banks and Naomi arrived at the arena this afternoon, they were informed of their participation in the main event of tonight’s Monday Night Raw. During the broadcast, they walked into WWE Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis’ office with their suitcases in hand, placed their tag team championship belts on his desk and walked out. They claimed they weren’t respected enough as tag team champions. And even though they had eight hours to rehearse and construct their match, they claimed they were uncomfortable in the ring with two of their opponents – even though they’d had matches with those individuals in the past with no consequence. Monday Night Raw is a scripted live TV show, whose characters are expected to perform the requirements of their contract. We regret we were unable to deliver, as advertised, tonight’s main event.”

UPDATE: A new report has an interesting update to the story that Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of tonight’s Raw due to issues Banks had with the main event plans. PWInsider reports that Naomi was booked to win the Six-Pack Challenge to become Bianca Belair’s opponent at WWE Hell in a Cell.

There’s no word on specifically what issue Banks had with the creative plans, which as noted led to a meeting with Vince McMahon where she refused to back down and McMahon chose not to change the creative direction. Banks left and Naomi went with her, which led to the match being changed to Asuka vs. Becky Lynch to determine Belair’s opponent at the PPV.

ORIGINAL: According to a new report, the main event of tonight’s WWE Raw changed at the last minught after Naomi & Sasha Banks walked out of the taping. PWInsider reports that the two walked out over issues with some of the creative plans for the original main event, which would have been a Six Pack Challenge to determine who have faced Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship at WWE Hell in the Cell.

According to the report, Banks and Naomi were both booked for the main event and Banks took issue with some the creative plans. She is said to have had a meeting with Vince McMahon and the word is that when McMahon chose not to change the plans, Banks would not back out and made the decision to leave. Naomi went with her.

The match was then changed to Asuka vs. Becky Lynch for the #1 contendership, and WWE quickly shot several new segments with Adam Pearce and Becky Lynch to set up the new match. Lynch referenced Naomi and Banks leaving the building in one segment.