WWE News: Teaser For Hardy Halloween Special, Five Things to Know Before Raw, More Main Event Added to Network

– Matt Hardy has released a new teaser for the upcoming Hardy Halloween special, which is set to air on the WWE Network. You can see the video below:

– Speaking of videos, here is this week’s WWE Now video with five things you need to know before Raw:

– More classic episodes of WWE Main Event have been added to the Network, specifically from 2012 and 2013. Among them are the debut episode from October 3rd, 2012.