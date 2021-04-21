wrestling / News
WWE News: The Bella Twins Celebrate Earth Day With Lily Cameron, Top 10 NXT Moments, WrestleMania 37 Commemorative Plaques Now Available
April 21, 2021 | Posted by
– WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins chatted with “Wild Minimalist” Lily Cameron to celebrate Earth Day. You can view a clip of that chat below:
– WWE released the Top 10 NXT Moments for last night’s episode:
– WWEShop.com now has special WrestleMania 37 commemorative plaques that are available. You can see those plaques below:
🔥#New #NXTTakeOver Stand & Deliver LIMITED EDITION plaques! Commemorate the 2 night event today! Get your plaques at #WWEShop! #WWE https://t.co/poRkZBLzUJ pic.twitter.com/oeR7PdrjIU
— WWEShop.com (@WWEShop) April 20, 2021
