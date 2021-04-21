wrestling / News

WWE News: The Bella Twins Celebrate Earth Day With Lily Cameron, Top 10 NXT Moments, WrestleMania 37 Commemorative Plaques Now Available

April 21, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Bella Twins, Bellas WWE

– WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins chatted with “Wild Minimalist” Lily Cameron to celebrate Earth Day. You can view a clip of that chat below:

– WWE released the Top 10 NXT Moments for last night’s episode:

WWEShop.com now has special WrestleMania 37 commemorative plaques that are available. You can see those plaques below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

The Bella Twins, WrestleMania 37, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading