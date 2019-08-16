wrestling / News
WWE News: The Revival on Allying WIth Randy Orton, Xavier Woods Plays Batman: The Telltale Series
August 15, 2019 | Posted by
– The Revival took to Twitter to talk about their alliance with Randy Orton. Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder teamed up with Orton to face The New Day on Smackdown, coming out victorious. The two posted on Thursday:
Hey @WWE. If you wanna make some money….#FTR #RKO pic.twitter.com/lkNocD7GEm
— Scott Dawson (@ScottDawsonWWE) August 15, 2019
So many #TopGuys https://t.co/Da3AwX5Y1V
— Dash (@DashWilderWWE) August 15, 2019
– The latest UpUpDownDown features Xavier Woods in his playthrough of Batman: The Telltale Series:
