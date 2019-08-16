wrestling / News

WWE News: The Revival on Allying WIth Randy Orton, Xavier Woods Plays Batman: The Telltale Series

August 15, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Scott Dawson Dash Wilder Revival WWE Main Event NXT

– The Revival took to Twitter to talk about their alliance with Randy Orton. Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder teamed up with Orton to face The New Day on Smackdown, coming out victorious. The two posted on Thursday:

– The latest UpUpDownDown features Xavier Woods in his playthrough of Batman: The Telltale Series:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Batman: The Telltale Series, Randy Orton, The Revival, UpUpDownDown, Xavier Woods, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading