wrestling / News

WWE News: The Rock To Appear On NBC Tomorrow Morning, Shawn Michaels Talks About Teaming With Kevin Nash, Tamina Talks About Nia Jax On Talking Smack

May 1, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Red Notice The Rock Dwayne Johnson Netflix

– The Rock revealed that he will be on NBC tomorrow morning to promote his Teremana brand tequila.

He wrote: “Tune in tomorrow (Sunday) morning on @NBC! As always, I enjoyed my sit down with @WillieGeist. Always good to chop up our state of affairs whilst both drinking @Teremana and toasting to our birthdays. Hope you guys enjoy the sit down! #SundayTODAY

– Shawn Michaels recently spoke with TMZ about how he formed his tag team with Kevin Nash in the 90s. Michaels credited Nash with taking his career to a main event level.

– WWE posted a clip from Talking Smack in which Tamina cuts an angry promo about Nia Jax.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Shawn Michaels, Tamina, The Rock (Dwayne Johnson), Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading