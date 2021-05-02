WWE News: The Rock To Appear On NBC Tomorrow Morning, Shawn Michaels Talks About Teaming With Kevin Nash, Tamina Talks About Nia Jax On Talking Smack

– The Rock revealed that he will be on NBC tomorrow morning to promote his Teremana brand tequila.

He wrote: “Tune in tomorrow (Sunday) morning on @NBC! As always, I enjoyed my sit down with @WillieGeist. Always good to chop up our state of affairs whilst both drinking @Teremana and toasting to our birthdays. Hope you guys enjoy the sit down! #SundayTODAY”

– Shawn Michaels recently spoke with TMZ about how he formed his tag team with Kevin Nash in the 90s. Michaels credited Nash with taking his career to a main event level.

– WWE posted a clip from Talking Smack in which Tamina cuts an angry promo about Nia Jax.