– According to a report by The Boston Globe, The Friendly Tap, the bar once owned by late WWE referee Tim White, is now under new ownership. White was the proprietor of the bar from 1989 to 2011.

White previously sold the Cumberland, Rhode Island bar to Debra and Gerald Podgurkski, who ran the establishment for 13 years, but they sold it last April. It recently reopened on May 3, and it’s been refurbished into an upscale Irish-American pub and music venue.

White was posthumously inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2023 last year. He passed away in 2022 at age 68.

– WWE broadcaster Cathy Kelley announced that she’ll be appearing on SmackDown this week for one night only: