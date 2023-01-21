WWE News: Weekend House Show Notes, NXT Live Show Set for Tonight

– WWE is holding a Saturday Night’s Main Event show tonight at the Erie Insurance Arena in Erie, Pennsylvania. Here’s the advertised lineup:

* WWE United States Championship Match: Austin Theory (c) vs. Seth Rollins

* SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Shayna Baszler

Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins vs. Austin Theory

– United States Championship Match –

* Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, and Asuka vs. Damage CTRL

* Rey Mysterio vs. Karrion Kross with Scarlett

* Also set to appear: Braun Strowman, Imperium, The O.C., Judgment Day, The Street Profits, and more.

– WWE NXT has another live event scheduled for tonight in Melbourne, Florida at the Melbourne Auditorium. Bron Breakker, Roxanne Perez, Cameron Grimes, Jacy Jayne, Gigi Dolin, and Cora Jade are all advertised to appear.

– Tomorrow, WWE heads to Binghamton, New York for the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena, with the following advertised lineup:

* Street Fight: Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins

* Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, and Asuka vs. Damage CTRL

* The O.C. & Mia Yim vs. The Judgment Day

* The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy

* Also set to appear: Baron Corbin, Johnny Gargano, and more.