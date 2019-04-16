wrestling / News

WWE Now Hints That Akam Could Be Returning Soon

April 16, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
Authors of Pain Raw 62518 Rezar

– In a live edition of WWE Now, Kayla Braxton noted that there are rumors of Akam returning from his leg injury soon. He has been sidelined since January. Braxton speculated that the Authors of Pain could be moved to SmackDown in the Superstar Shake-Up. You can view the entire segment in the video below.

Akam, Authors of Pain, Jeremy Lambert

