wrestling / News
WWE Now Hints That Akam Could Be Returning Soon
April 16, 2019 | Posted by
– In a live edition of WWE Now, Kayla Braxton noted that there are rumors of Akam returning from his leg injury soon. He has been sidelined since January. Braxton speculated that the Authors of Pain could be moved to SmackDown in the Superstar Shake-Up. You can view the entire segment in the video below.
More Trending Stories
- WWE Teases Vince McMahon Announcement on “Biggest Acquisition In Smackdown Live History”
- The IIconics Discuss The Pressure They Feel About Being Judged So Much On Their Looks
- Mick Foley Shares Throwback Pic of Natalya and Becky Lynch Amidst Their Raw Segment
- Taz and Mick Foley Weigh In on War Raiders Being Renamed The Viking Experience