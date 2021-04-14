Kevin’s WWE NXT 4.13.21 Review  

WWE NXT

April 13th, 2021 | Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida

I’m going to do my best for some weekly reviews of NXT though with work I can’t promise they’ll be around each time out.

New NXT Champion Karrion Kross hit the ring with the bigger star of the duo, Scarlett Bordeaux, to cut a promo. He cut a painfully generic promo, putting over Finn Bálor as champion and said that nobody will take his title. He’s in command of NXT and it doesn’t matter how many zeroes you have on your check, everyone pays the troll toll to get to the…no, wait. He didn’t quote It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia but it would’ve been better if he did. It mostly got the point across but was really lame.

NXT Tag Team Championship: MSK [c] vs. Drake Maverick and Killian Dain

MSK won the titles in a really good TakeOver match while Maverick and Dain earned the shot on one of the Kickoff Shows. I will say that it’s welcome to do more general reviews than play-by-play since it’s easier on the fingers of someone who types all day for a living. This was laid out exactly as it should have been. Maverick was in trouble whenever he was in there but Dain could dominate his opponents. That’s perfect since MSK are relatively small. While it made sense that didn’t mean it made for great TV. MSK was able to send Dain outside and isolate Maverick again late, hitting the Blockbuster Hart Attack to retain in 10:29. A quality opener that gave MSK their first defense. The outcome was never in doubt though. [**¾]

Post-match, Alexander Wolfe came out to face off with Dain, allowing Imperium to attack and jump him. No WALTER though.

Robert Stone and his bedazzled gloves was shown earlier today trying to get Aliyah and Jessi Kamea another Tag Title shot. Mercedes Martinez showed up to ask for the money she’s owed. She choked Aliyah and Kamea stepped up to her and challenged her for tonight.

Jessi Kamea vs. Mercedes Martinez

NXT’s women’s division is so loaded that I forgot Martinez was on the roster. That’s wild. Kamea jumped her from behind but this didn’t last long. Martinez put her down with the Air Raid Crash in 1:52. [NR]

Martinez choked Stone until she got paid and told commentary that she’s coming for Raquel Gonzalez. BIG MEATY LADIES SLAPPING MEAT! They’re gonna beat the shit out of each other and I’m here for it.

The Way got interviewed and Johnny Gargano had a ridiculous headband. They have a mixed tag later against Reed, Lumis, and the Women’s Tag Champs. They all get hype though Indi just wanted to be in the ring with Lumis. As they walked off, Theory went the wrong way.

Santos Escobar, our new undisputed Cruiserweight Champion, issued an open challenge. It was answered by KUSHIDA, who has switched to tights.

NXT Cruiserweight Championship: Santos Escobar [c] vs. KUSHIDA

2016 Kevin would’ve lost his mind for KUSHIDA vs. King Cuerno. I’m so happy to get it here. The challenger went after the arm immediately and as usual, made that his target. I always like guys who have a set game plan yet know how to make it interesting. I know KUSHIDA will target the arm but it’s not like it gets old. During a commercial break, Escobar used his aggressiveness to take control, including with a sweet Liontamer on the steel steps. That put him in the driver’s seat and forced KUSHIDA to fight from behind. When he got going, this hit a new level and got really good. The counters down the stretch and the exchanges were masterful and all done in crisp fashion. KUSHIDA’s flash win on a pin exchange at 11:37 was awesome. I could question having Escobar lose after being crowned undisputed but that’s kind of perfect. He got too cocky and it cost him, while he also doesn’t look bad in defeat. Plus, KUSHIDA finally wins a title. I am dying for a rematch and honestly, build it up and let it main event an episode of NXT. [****]

Timothy Thatcher and Tommaso Ciampa cut a promo backstage saying that they didn’t win every fight in the Dusty Cup but they pass every test and are stronger as a unit for it. They’re ready for the new landscape of NXT.

Backstage, KUSHIDA was congratulated by William Regal but Jordan Devlin interrupted to say Santos only climbed a ladder to beat him, while KUSHIDA is only lucky. He’s headed off to the UK again but will be back for that title.

The stunning Dakota Kai introduced new Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez. She cut a strong promo about how she wans’t ready for her original debut in October 2019 when NXT went live. The only person who saw something in her was Dakota Kai and she gave a teary-eyed Dakota a ton of credit for helping her and that led to her TakeOver: Portland debut. She put over Io Shirai but said her era has begun. She was interrupted by the debut of Franky Monet and her puppy. She said the division is now shinier and better with her around. Raquel threatened to shove the dog up her culo, and Franky bounced. Then, we got a surprise. Rhea Ripley’s music hit and she faced off with Raquel before they smiled and clinked belts together like The Revival. As they hugged, Bianca Belair also arrived to join in on the party of champions. They all posed together with their titles. That was really cool because it’s three hugely successful women who are mostly Performance Center products, at the top of the division.

SARRY DEBUTS NEXT WEEK!

William Regal entered his office to find Roderick Strong and Marina Shafir. Strong handed him an envelope and said he was done. Regal shook his hand and said even if he caused trouble in the past, Roddy is welcome back at any time.

Isaiah “Swerve” Scott vs. Leon Ruff

This has been a really fun TV feud between two talented wrestlers. I liked that this match let them play to their strengths, as it felt like something I’d see on EVOLVE, which is a place both of them shined at. Although they showcased their athleticism quite often, there was a level of intensity that was needed given how their rivalry has progressed. They did flub on a few spots but it wasn’t overly distracting. I popped for a huge top rope rana by Ruff, who continues to impress. Scott picked up the win after 11:02. Lots of quality back and forth action, a few slip-ups, and just good stuff overall. [***¼]

Zoey Stark was interviewed and said how much it meant to go from struggling months ago to winning on a TakeOver. Mercedes Martinez came over to question why they’re wasting time with a rookie.

An Imperium video package narrated by WALTER ran, saying they’d continue to dominate and grow.

Isaiah Scott was interrupted during his promo and attacked by Leon Ruff, who ran a crate into his head. Scott sold this so well. He looked out of it. Ruff said it wouldn’t be over until he said it was.

Bronson Reed, Dexter Lumis, Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart vs. The Way

Okay, this feels like a blast on paper. The main storyline throughout this was Indi Hartwell trying to get in the ring when Dexter was there, even if women were only allowed to wrestle their counterparts. Of course, Gargano got his ass kicked by everyone, including the Women’s Tag Team Champions. Indi nearly kissed Dexter before Candice moved her away like a protective mother. After a commercial break, there were more fun interactions, including Candice trying a flying clothesline on Reed that didn’t move him at all. I also love the little tidbit that both Dexter and Indi do spinebusters. Dexter had it won when he trapped Gargano in the Silence. Indi went to break it up but couldn’t hit Dexter, so she dropped to the mat as if she was hurt. He showed her compassion and Theory hit him, which upset Indi, who threw him outside. She faked being down again and Dexter carried her to the back, with Indi looking back at the camera with a thumbs up and a smile. In the end, Theory got beat up by everyone, even having Candice slammed on him, before Reed squashed him with the Tsunami in 10:33. That was so much fun. It wasn’t anything great but I was thoroughly entertained from bell to bell. More shit like this. [***]