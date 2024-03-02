wrestling / News

WWE NXT Live Event Results 03.01.24: Oba Femi Defends North American Title

March 2, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE NXT Oba Femi 2.20.24 Image Credit: WWE

WWE held a live event for its NXT brand last night at the Dade City Armory in Dade City, Florida. You can find results below, via Cagematch:

* Brooks Jensen def. Je’Von Evans
* Izzi Dame & Kiana James def. Breanna Covington & Brinley Reece
* Luca Crusifino def. Kale Dixon
* Edris Enofe & Malik Blade def. Joshua Black & Lucky Ali
* Lexis King def. Beau Morris
* Charlie Dempsey (w/Damon Kemp & Myles Borne) def. Riley Osborne
* Out The Mud (Bronco Nima, Lucien Price & SCRYPTS) def. Tank Ledger, Tyriek Igwe & Tyson Dupont
* Kelani Jordan & Sol Ruca def. Blair Davenport & Stevie Turner
* WWE NXT Women’s Title Match: Lyra Valkyria (c) def. Lola Vice
* WWE NXT North American Title Match: Oba Femi (c) def. Josh Briggs

