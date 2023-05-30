wrestling / News
WWE NXT Preview: Weaponized Cage Match, Fallout From Battleground
May 30, 2023 | Posted by
– WWE NXT is back tonight with a new episode on USA Network. This will be the fallout from last Sunday’s NXT Battleground premium live event.
Tonight’s show will feature former Toxic Attraction stablemates Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin facing one another in a Weaponized Cage Match.
* Weaponized Cage Match: Jacy Jayne vs. Gigi Dolin
* The fallout from NXT Battleground
WWE also released a preview video for tonight’s show, showcasing the Weaponized Cage Match, below:
More Trending Stories
- Trevor Murdoch Says Triple H Once Asked Him & Lance Cade To Keep An Eye Out For Voodoo Kin Mafia During Match
- Tony Khan Can’t Comment On CM Punk’s Future With AEW, Says He Has A Good Relationship With Goldberg
- Hulk Hogan Says Roman Reigns ‘Has It Figured Out’, Thinks He Could Have Made Money With Him In His Prime
- Chelsea Green On How She Found Out She’d Be Portraying A ‘Karen’ In WWE