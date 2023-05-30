wrestling / News

WWE NXT Preview: Weaponized Cage Match, Fallout From Battleground

May 30, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– WWE NXT is back tonight with a new episode on USA Network. This will be the fallout from last Sunday’s NXT Battleground premium live event.

Tonight’s show will feature former Toxic Attraction stablemates Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin facing one another in a Weaponized Cage Match.

* Weaponized Cage Match: Jacy Jayne vs. Gigi Dolin
* The fallout from NXT Battleground

WWE also released a preview video for tonight’s show, showcasing the Weaponized Cage Match, below:

