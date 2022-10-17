wrestling / News
WWE News: NXT Star At Tonight’s Raw, Xavier Woods Reacts to G4 Shutting Down
Another NXT star is set to be at tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. As was previously noted, Cora Jade will be at tonight’s show to choose Roxanne Perez’s opponent for the Pick Your Poison match on NXT tomorrow. PWInsider has confirmed that Cameron Grimes will be at the show as well.
– Xavier Woods was among those caught unawares by G4’s shutting down. It was reported yesterday that Comcast is shuttering the gaming network and that many who worked for it were unaware until they found out online. Woods posted to Twitter to note he found out while on a flight, as you can see below:
On a flight currently. Decided to get the wifi so I could shoot a text. Out of habit opened twitter…. pic.twitter.com/sH8b8txgPi
— Austin Creed (@AustinCreedWins) October 16, 2022
