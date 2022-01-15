WWE News: NXT Stars Backstage at Smackdown, Note On Lita’s Appearance

– WWE has brought a couple of NXT stars to Smackdown for the second week in a row. PWInsider reports that Pete Dunne and Tommaso Ciampa are backstage at tonight’s show.

Dunne and Ciampa worked a dark match at last week’s show and competed in separate matches filmed for this week’s WWE Main Event before Raw. The two are reportedly still officially listed internally on the NXT roster.

– The site adds that the decision to have Lita come to tonight’s show for an appearance was done last-minute, with the idea being approved and travel booked by WWE yesterday. This is Lita’s first Smackdown appearance in almost 20 years.