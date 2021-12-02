wrestling / News

WWE NXT UK Highlights: Meiko Satomura vs. Xia Brookside, More

December 2, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT UK Meiko Satomura

WWE has released the highlight videos from this week’s WWE NXT UK featuring Meiko Satomura vs. Xia Brookside and more. You can see the videos below:

