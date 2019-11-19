wrestling / News

WWE Office Employee Wins 24/7 Title (Video)

November 19, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
– Triple H revealed Michael Giacco won the WWE 24/7 Title from R-Truth at a town hall meeting at WWE Headquarters.

