WWE Office Employee Wins 24/7 Title (Video)
November 19, 2019 | Posted by
– Triple H revealed Michael Giacco won the WWE 24/7 Title from R-Truth at a town hall meeting at WWE Headquarters.
NEW CHAMP!
A WWE corporate employee pins @RonKillings to seize the #247Championship at a company-wide town hall meeting at WWE Headquarters. pic.twitter.com/ywMKTSNI8w
— WWE (@WWE) November 19, 2019
I’ve always said @WWE’s greatest asset is our talent. In-ring, production and the various departments at HQ. At today’s Town Hall, Mike made history as the FIRST employee to hold the 24/7 Championship and get #ThePoint. pic.twitter.com/k27Y8O4Lx3
— Triple H (@TripleH) November 19, 2019
