WWE Official Reportedly ‘Confident’ Naomi Will Be Back

Naomi has been away from WWE since walking out of Raw alongside the former Sasha Banks, and a new report has an update on her status. Fightful Select has spoken with people in WWE about Naomi, with one higher-up stating that there’s been contact between Naomi and WWE, and that they are “confident” that she will be in WWE again although no timetable was listed.

Naomi’s contract was close to expiring when she walked out of Raw, and both sides were said to have been interested in extending the deal. Fightful says they were told Naomi was likely set for the biggest money contract of her career before things got derailed. Sources noted in the fall that Naomi had maintained positive contact with the company, though that has not yet been confirmed.