WWE Officially Confirms Wellness Policy Violation by Andrade

Andrade suspended under the rules of WWE Wellness Policy STAMFORD, Conn. — WWE has suspended Andrade (Manuel Oropeza) for 30 days effective immediately for a first violation of the company’s talent wellness policy.

I was later reported by Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, that Paul Heyman made the decision not to job the WWE United States Championship off of him before he left for his suspension.

On Sunday (Jan. 26), the US champ had beaten Carrillo during the Royal Rumble Kickoff show. Later on Raw, Andrade was DDT’ed on the concrete by Humberto Carrillo during the broadcast to explain his upcoming absence from TV. You can check out a clip of that incident and assault by Humberto Carrillo during Raw below: