More Backstage Details on Andrade Failing a Drug Test, Why He Wasn’t Booked to Lose the US Title

– During today’s edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer addressed the previously reported wellness violation for WWE US champion Andrade. As noted, WWE learned of the violation yesterday, which caused a last-minute rewrite on Raw, where Humberto Carrillo DDT’ed the champion on the concrete floor, which will explain Andrade’s absence on TV. Meltzer stated this moment was not in the original script for Raw.

Some fans have asked why Andrade was not booked to lose the US title in light of the wellness policy violation and the fact that he’s been suspended for 30 days. According to Meltzer, the decision was made beforehand not to have Andrade lose the US title, and it was Paul Heyman’s call. Meltzer indicated the usual protocol would’ve had Andrade lose the belt, but Heyman is said to be “very high on Andrade.” Additionally, Heyman thought it was too early “in the feud” to have Carrillo win the US title.

Meltzer added that Heyman wants to make the reigning US champ a big star and a “real franchise player” for WWE, and Heyman sees Andrade as a future “cornerstone” of the WWE. This possibly explains why the WWWE Superstar was not punished more severely and didn’t lose the belt as of yet.

Andrade’s suspension is reportedly scheduled to begin today and will last for 30 days. Additionally, it was stated that he’d be returning to Mexico today.