UPDATE: Andrade Suspended For Wellness Violation, Forcing Raw Rewrite

UPDATE: PWInsider has more news on the story of Andrade’s Wellness suspension. The site has independently confirmed the suspension and says that it will begin as of tomorrow and last 30 days. Andrade will be returning to Mexico tomorrow; according to the site, WWE learned of the violation today and had to rewrite the Raw script over it. The original plan was to start a new storyline with Humberto Carrillo, but instead he was used to help get Andrade written off TV.

While the final decision has not been made on this, Zelina Vega is likely to be off TV while Andrade is suspended.

ORIGINAL WWE has reportedly suspended Andrade for violating the Wellness Policy. Pro Wrestling Sheet reports that the United States champion has been suspended for his first violation, and that Humberto Carrillo’s Hammerlock DDT of Andrade onto the concrete on RAW was done to write him off television during his suspension period.

It is not clear as of now what caused Andrade to be flagged for a violation, but he was reportedly told of the suspension this morning. This is the third violation suspension of WWE talent in recent months, with Robert Roode and Primo both suspended in December.

WWE is expected to announce the suspension shortly.