WWE Announces Programming Slate For WrestleMania Backlash Sunday

WWE has a full schedule set for Sunday as part of their WrestleMania Backlash programming. The company announced their programming schedule for Sunday, which will feature the PPV plus The Bump, a WWE Watch Along, and more:

Get set for WrestleMania Backlash with a loaded Sunday slate of WWE programming.

Best of Backlash

Watch a thrilling collection of the greatest Backlash Matches, beginning at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

A special WrestleMania Backlash edition of WWE’s The Bump

The crew of WWE’s The Bump takes over at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT on Peacock, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram Live and Twitch as Braun Strowman and Cesaro lend their voices to help preview all the night’s action coming to the WWE ThunderDome.

“La Previa” Spanish WrestleMania Backlash pre-show

At 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT, tune in for a special edition of the Spanish pre-show “La Previa,” as it broadcasts on Peacock and across WWE social platforms, including WWE YouTube, WWE Español Facebook, WWE Español Twitter, and WWE and WWE Español Instagram.

Ultimate WrestleMania Backlash

Join Matt Camp, Ryan Pappolla, Queen of the Ring Alex Pagan and Sam Roberts as they construct, assemble and fantasy book their Ultimate WrestleMania Backlash. Don’t miss Ultimate WrestleMania Backlash at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT on WWE Network, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

WrestleMania Backlash Kickoff Show

The WrestleMania Backlash Kickoff Show begins at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT on Peacock and WWE social platforms, including TikTok, and will provide expert analysis ahead of the night’s career-altering matches to come. Join our panelists for a deep dive into all the action.

WWE Watch Along

The best second-screen experience in sports-entertainment returns, as WWE Watch Along features a star-studded cast of Superstars alongside the pay-per-view event. One half of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler, Mark Henry, Savio Vega, Mansoor, Kayla Braxton and the cast of WWE’s The Bump and more will help break down the play-by-play from WrestleMania Backlash. Join the world’s best viewing party across WWE social platforms beginning at 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. The stream will continue after the pay-per-view for post-show.

Catch it all and don’t miss WrestleMania Backlash, streaming live Sunday, May 16, beginning at 7 ET/4 PT, exclusively on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else.