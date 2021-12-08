WWE RAW Drops In Viewers, Gets Lowest Demo Rating Ever

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports that Monday’s episode of WWE RAW had a drop in both viewers and the key 18-49 demographic. The show brought in 1,599,000 viewers. Not only is this down from last week’s 1,678,000, it’s the ninth-lowest viewership number ever. Meanwhile, the show had a 0.35 rating (462,000 viewers) in the 18-49 demo, which is down from last week’s 0.45 (593,000 viewers). It’s also the lowest demo rating ever, with the previous low happening on October 18 (0.39).

Hour one had 1.669 million viewers and a 0.38 rating (#8 for the night). Hour two had 1.636 million viewers and a 0.35 rating (#9 for the night). Hour three had 1.494 million viewers and a 0.33 rating (#10 for the night).

The top six spots went to football coverage on ESPN, with the seventh going to Bravo’s Below Deck. The game between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills was #1 for the night and brought in 13,279 million viewers and a 3.93 rating.