411’s WWE RAW Talk Report 04.10.23: Iyo Sky On Being #1 Contender, and More!

411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 04.10.23

-Keep an eye out for my latest Retro Review as it will drop at some point this week. I am continuing through 1996 and up next is In Your House: Good Friends, Better Enemies. Now, it’s on to the fall-out for tonight’s RAW that was hampered by travel issues. Let’s get to it!

-Jackie Redmond welcomes us to the show and Matt Camp is by her side as always. Jackie throws in some NHL and mentions Seattle is going to the playoffs. Speaking of which, thank you Washington for helping my Pens tonight. My Pens control their destiny now and please just win these last two games.

-No Lita tonight so Trish stepped in to help Becky defend the Tag Titles against Raquel and Liv. We have new champions as Liv got a roll-up on Trish and I assume Raquel and Liv are going to get smashed by Ronda and Shayna at some point. After the match, Trish turned on Becky and as history has shown, Evil Trish is the Best Trish! I am all for it! Let’s Go!

-Camp and Jackie discuss the new Champions and Camp loves teams that have opposite styles and personalities. He just hopes their win doesn’t get overshadowed by the Trish/Becky drama. Jackie then immediately goes to the Trish and Becky drama. Camp wonders if Trish was done being third wheel with Lita and Becky. She was named the top women in WWE history a few years back and perhaps she wants her spotlight back.

-Byron is backstage with Sonya and Chelsea. They are annoyed they weren’t in the #1 contender’s match and then Chelsea cracks on Byron’s suit.

-Camp notes that Chelsea would be the perfect person for WWE to get to call the airlines about the travel issues.

-Rick Boogs and Elias and Iyo Sky still to come!

-Backlash commercial! The card is taking shape and should feature another crazy, hot crowd which has been the normal for WWE PLE shows recently.

-To the video as Iyo Sky gets the win in the Triple Threat Match over Michin and Piper Nevin. They also continue to tease that Bayley is having issues with the rest of Damage CTRL.

-Damage CTRL is backstage and Byron notes Iyo has a future RAW Woman’s Championship Match. Iyo and Dakota bust on Byron for his dumb question and send him away and all of Damage CTRL hug to celebrate.

-Jackie and Camp discuss! Camp puts over Iyo and how she has a chance to carve her own way outside of Damage CTRL. They note they didn’t see a lot of excitement from Bayley and wonder if there is some jealousy.

-To the video as Cody Rhodes challenges Brock Lesnar to a match at Backlash. Cody notes he is scared of Brock as he would be crazy if he wasn’t, but he still wants to fight him. Cody calls it WrestleMania Backlash and I thought that was dropped, but who knows?

-Camp and Jackie discuss Cody and his anger. Camp thinks Cody is crazy looking to face Roman and then Brock on back to back on PLE. He says he is a believer in Cody, but feels challenging Brock is a mistake. Jackie notes that Brock will be back on RAW next week.

-Boogs and Elias still to come!

-This Friday, Matt Riddle is on SmackDown!

-Byron is standing by with Elias and Rick Boogs! Byron brings up the recent tough times with The ARMBAR and Elias getting his ass beat by Omos last week. Boogs feels disrespected for Elias and notes Elias never hit a single strike on Omos and could you have imagined if he connected with one. Boogs says Elias rubs him just right every week. Yep! They discuss The Draft and Elias says he will bring Boogs with him everywhere he goes. Apparently, Boogs also forgot to get the car ready.

-Jackie and Camp discuss the upcoming Draft and Camp tells Boogs it’s okay if he gets away from Elias.

-To the video as Prison Dom gets involved and costs his dad, Rey Mysterio, his match against Finn Balor.

-Jackie is amazed that Finn is even back in the ring only 8 days after having his head split open at WrestleMania.

-To the video as The Usos get a win over Alpha Academy in a fun match. Then later Solo and Kevin Owens have wonderful fight and Solo gets the win thanks to some help from The Usos. They beat the snot out of KO, but Sami and Riddle finally arrive and make the save. This 6 Man Tag is going to rock in Puerto Rico!

-Jackie and Camp discuss The Bloodline and how their past enemies are starting to come together. Camp notes it happened at Survivor Series and didn’t end well for those against The Bloodline.

-The Bump gets a plug as this week Santos Escobar joins the show.

-Jackie wraps things up and we are out this week. Thanks for reading!