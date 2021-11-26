WWE Reportedly Contacted Manager of Kayla Harrison

As previously reported, MMA fighter Kayla Harrison made an appearance for AEW during the feud between American Top Team and the Inner Circle. However, Harrison hasn’t been complimentary of her time there and said she wouldn’t go back.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE recently contacted Ali Abdelaziz, Harrison’s manager. While it’s unknown what role WWE had in mind for Harrison, she said in an interview with Renee Paquette and Miesha Tate that she had no interest in wrestling.

She said at the time: “It would just be too easy, don’t you think? There are levels and we would just be on a different level. That’s why I’m not interested. Because, what’s the fun in that? I want an actual challenge. Going and beating up people who hang out in their mom’s basement is like, ‘cool.’ I would beat up all the guys on those rosters, 100%. I know everyone’s like, ‘Oh, girls can’t beat up guys.’ Chris Jericho? I would eat him for breakfast. Are you kidding me? That old, washed-up has-been, are you kidding me? I would grab him by his hair and throw him around. I could do that. No problem. It wouldn’t even be a work, it would be real. That’s what I’m saying.“