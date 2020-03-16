WWE Reportedly Cut Back The Revival’s Pay After Taking Them Off the Road

WWE reportedly scaled back or stopped paying The Revival after they were taken off the road recently. Fightful reports that multiple sources in WWE have indicated that from what they’ve heard, the company is either not paying the team or paying them far less since they were sent home before Elimination Chamber because they have exceeded their downside guarantee.

The team has been reportedly vocal about their desire to leave WWE, asking for releases several times. According to the site, they are not figured into the company’s plans and one person said, “they’d be here if they could be.” The current word is that the two are trying to gain an amicable departure from the company and hope to be released at the same time. Scott Dawson’s contract expires in April, while Dash Wilder’s expires ten weeks after according to the last report which was late last year.

Fightful notes that all of this happened before the team returned for a series of live events in New York at the beginning of the month. They have not yet appeared on TV since then.