WWE Reportedly Interested In Bringing Back Released Roster Member

November 10, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE has some interest in bringing back a member of the roster who was recently released, according to a new report. Fightful Select reports that the company is interested in re-signing No Way Jose, who was among those cut by the company in April as part of their pandemic-related cutbacks.

The site reports that Jose, who has been competing on the indies as Levy Valnez, was well liked both in NXT and Raw’s locker rooms. There was speculation that a trademark filing was intended for Jose, but that has not been confirmed.

