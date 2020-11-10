wrestling / News
WWE Reportedly Interested In Bringing Back Released Roster Member
November 10, 2020 | Posted by
WWE has some interest in bringing back a member of the roster who was recently released, according to a new report. Fightful Select reports that the company is interested in re-signing No Way Jose, who was among those cut by the company in April as part of their pandemic-related cutbacks.
The site reports that Jose, who has been competing on the indies as Levy Valnez, was well liked both in NXT and Raw’s locker rooms. There was speculation that a trademark filing was intended for Jose, but that has not been confirmed.
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff On Dusty Rhodes Creating WCW Battlebowl, Why The Concept Didn’t Work
- Bruce Prichard On WrestleMania 2 Being Failed Experiment, Hulk Hogan vs. King Kong Bundy, Vince McMahon’s Thoughts On Bundy
- Jake Roberts Recalls Steve Austin Joining WWE, What He Told Vince McMahon About Him
- Ken Resnick On Who Could Have Carried WWE in 1984 Without Hulk Hogan, Guaranteed Contracts Hurting The Business