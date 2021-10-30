WWE Reportedly Not Interested In Working With Alberto El Patron

To the surprise of few, WWE reportedly has no plans to work with Alberto El Patron despite his claims otherwise. It was reported earlier this month that the embattled WWE alumnus has been telling people that he will be returning to WWE once his legal problems are over. Those legal problems, of course, involve the trial on charges of sexual assault that has once again been delayed.

While it may not be a shock to many, Fightful Select reports that sources within WWE have heard of no recent conversations between Patron and the company. One source told the outlet, “Could you imagine if we let go of some of the people we did, only to bring him in? There’s no f**king way that happens.”

The site notes that the last time they asked about El Patron possibly returning, several sources said that the company would not put Paige in a position of having to ever be around Patron if they could help it.

Patron’s trial on four charges of sexual assault and a charge of aggravated kidnapping is currently set to begin on December 13th in San Antonio.