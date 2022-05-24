WWE Reportedly Tried To Include Cody Rhodes In WWE 2K22

WWE was reportedly in talks with Take-Two Interactive, which is the parent company for “2K” series developer Visual Concepts, to include Cody Rhodes into the WWE 2K22 game prior to his WrestleMania return to the company.

The company had hoped “The American Nightmare” would be a special in the DLC package which came out after WrestleMania, but according to SportsGamersOnline.com “a person close to the developmental team” claimed, “WWE tried, but it was quickly shot down.” The source added, “They knew it was unlikely, but you don’t know for sure unless you ask.”.

Ultimately, there just wasn’t enough time to include Rhodes especially since the game’s entrance announcements are performed by Greg Hamilton, who had already been released from the company. Fans can currently download community creations of Rhodes to play as in the game.