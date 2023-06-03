WWE Requests Delay in Hearing for MLW Lawsuit

– PWInsider has an update on the ongoing lawsuit by MLW against the WWE. According to the report, WWE filed a motion yesterday (June), requesting that the scheduled hearing on June 15 for the lawsuit be pushed back to July 20.

In its motion, WWE reportedly noted that their lawyers would not be available on June 15. Both sides reportedly agreed to the new date. The court will then have to approve the motion next.

MLW filed an amended version of its previous lawsuit against WWE earlier in March, accusing WWE of violating the Sherman Act regarding anti-trust practices and more.