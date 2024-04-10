wrestling
WWE News: Rhea Ripley Jokes About Undertaker’s Color Scheme, Naomi Shares Pic With Nia Jax
– Rhea Ripley used Drew McIntyre’s “Bondage Undertaker” shot at Damian Priest as grounds for a joke in a new social media post. McIntyre called Priest, who defeated him for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40, “Bondage Undertaker” during a promo on Raw. Priest posted a photo of himself at WWE World on the Dead Man’s throne to Instagram, and Ripley made note of the bisexual color scheme of the photo.
Ripley commented under the post:
“The… Bisexual Undertaker always serving c***… May he rest in style!”
– Naomi posted a pic to her Twitter account with Nia Jax from backstage at WrestleMania 40. You can see the pic below, which Naomi captioned:
“My soul sister thanks for always having my back @LinaFanene”
My soul sister thanks for always having my back ☝🏾 @LinaFanene pic.twitter.com/9crpOuRoCM
— Trinity (@TheTrinity_Fatu) April 10, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Matt Hardy On Why He Wasn’t Disappointed to Work Battle Royals at WrestleMania
- Eric Bischoff Says Tony Khan Has ‘No Upside’ In Airing All In Footage On Dynamite
- Ronda Rousey Says Ari Emmanuel Needs To Clean Out All Of Vince McMahon’s WWE Cronies
- Multiple Teases For Returning Character on Last Night’s WWE RAW (Possible Spoilers)