WWE News: Rhea Ripley Jokes About Undertaker’s Color Scheme, Naomi Shares Pic With Nia Jax

– Rhea Ripley used Drew McIntyre’s “Bondage Undertaker” shot at Damian Priest as grounds for a joke in a new social media post. McIntyre called Priest, who defeated him for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40, “Bondage Undertaker” during a promo on Raw. Priest posted a photo of himself at WWE World on the Dead Man’s throne to Instagram, and Ripley made note of the bisexual color scheme of the photo.

Ripley commented under the post:

“The… Bisexual Undertaker always serving c***… May he rest in style!”

– Naomi posted a pic to her Twitter account with Nia Jax from backstage at WrestleMania 40. You can see the pic below, which Naomi captioned:

“My soul sister thanks for always having my back @LinaFanene”