– Fightful Select has some additional backstage notes for last night’s WWE SmackDown. According to the report, one person who was at the show said it was the most “outside faces” they’ve seen at SmackDown in a ling time. As noted, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson made a surprise appearance, likely setting up his match with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

The Rock was reportedly backstage all throughout the show. It’s also noted that the reaction backstage to The Rock getting Cody Rhodes’ spot at WrestleMania 40 was said to be one of “shock.”

– Fightful Select also reports Michael Hayes started solo-producing segments again for the first time in a while for last night’s WWE SmackDown. Also, WWE officials were said to be happy about the buzz surrounding the new realitys how, Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez, which debuted on Hulu yesterday.

– It’s noted by Fightful that Elektra Lopez is now officially called up to SmackDown.