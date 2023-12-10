411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report 12.09.23: Santos Escobar Talks US Title

-Just left my work Christmas Party. and was a fun time as always. Deadline is happening right now, so I will have to check that show out later. I did watch SmackDown last night and thought it was a fine show. Let’s get to it!

-Megan Morant welcomes us to the show and she is joined by Matt Camp. They hype NXT Deadline (happening now) and will be talking about it through the night.

-Tonight was The 21st Annual Tribute to The Troops and the show marked the start of The US Championship Tournament.

-To the video as Karrion Kross did battle with Bobby Lashley in Round One with Brad Nesler on commentary. That was kind of surreal. Good to see Kross, but you knew he was toast. Besides Lashley just being a bigger star he is also a Veteran, so he wasn’t losing here.

-To the video for our second US Tournament match and Santos Escobar gets the clean win over Dragon Lee. The Santos push continues and then after the match Prison Dom mocks Dragon Lee ahead of their North American Championship Match at Deadline (I won’t spoil it).

-Kayla Braxton is backstage with Santos Escobar. He notes that Rey was wrong about Dragon Lee. He’s not the future and now in the present, it’s all about Santos Escobar. He will be the United States Champion and likes the sound of it.

-Michin/Zelina Vega and Theory/Waller still to come!

-To the video as Michin and Zelina Vega attack Damage CTRL. Shotzi and Bianca help out as well and that leaves Charlotte vs Asuka. Bayley is the only one left at ringside and she provides enough distraction (eating a punch from Charlotte) for Asuka to get the win. I saw reports that Charlotte may have been injured during the match.

-Kayla is backstage with Michin and Zelina Vega. Michin mentions Damage CTRL has been taking opportunities from them. Zelina says this is just the beginning and Damage CTRL only got a small taste.

-To the video as CM Punk returned to SmackDown for the first time in 10 years and this was the CM Punk we all wanted. I was fine with his first RAW promo as it was just him discussing his return. Now, it’s time to get things rolling and Punk set up about half a dozen matches for down the line. Cody, Roman, Jimmy, Jey, Solo, KO, and Rollins all referenced. With Seth being the only one he didn’t mention by name. They do gloss over the AEW All In reference here. I also appreciate that Punk noted he is talking to Shawn Michaels as well. No way he goes to NXT, but I appreciate the thought. Punk is here to finish what he started and that’s being in the Main Event of WrestleMania. It’s still surreal seeing him back. It’s like the AEW run was a fever dream or something or this is the fever dream.

-Camp summarizes what Punk said and mentions his goal has always been to Main Event WrestleMania!

-Waller and Theory up next!

-Next week in the US Tournament: Theory vs. Owens and Waller vs. NXT Star!

-Cathy Kelly is backstage with Theory and Waller. They didn’t watch either match tonight. Theory mentions KO only has one hand and next week he will break the other. Waller laughs at having to face an NXT kid that is coming off “forward roll” class. He rages against Shawn Michaels and will be sending the kid back to Tuesdays. With that they are off to get Chinese Food.

-Camp and Megan discuss the two matches for next week’s US Title Tournament.

-To the video for our Main Event as Randy Orton and LA Knight teamed for the first time against Solo and Jimmy Uso. Fun match that hit all the notes and sent the crowd home happy. Jimmy eats the RKO and takes the pin. Knight has teamed with Cena and Orton in the last few months, so he is still in a good spot.

-Roman Reigns returns next week and he has a lot on his plate with Orton and Knight.

-One last plug for NXT Deadline (again, happening right now).

-Megan wraps things up and we are out this week. Thanks for reading!