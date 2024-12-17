WWE Smackdown Rating Rises To Five-Week High, Viewership Up

WWE Smackdown saw last week’s episode increase in the ratings and audience from the previous week. Friday’s episode brought in a 0.47 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.530 million viewers per Wrestlenomics. Those numbers were up 6.8% and 2.4% respectively from the previous week’s 0.44 demo rating and audience of 1.494 million.

The show’s demo rating was the best since the November 8th episode also had a 0.47, while the total viewership was the highest since the November 22nd episode had 1.578 million.

Smackdown is averaging a 0.584 demo rating and 2.057 million viewers in 2024 to date, compared to a 0.592 demo rating and 2.237 million for the same point in 2023.