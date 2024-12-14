Hall’s WWE Smackdown Review 12.13.24  

Smackdown

Date: December 13, 2024

Location: XL Center, Hartford, Connecticut

Commentators: Corey Graves, Michael Cole

We’re a day away from Saturday Night’s Main Event and that should make for an important night on the way there. One of the biggest stories coming out of last week was DIY winning the Tag Team Titles with Johnny Gargano going full on villain. Other than that, the Bloodline is still lurking around so let’s get to it.

Here is a limping Jimmy Uso (thanks to a broken toe at Survivor Series) for a chat. Uso said WarGames didn’t get him but it did get his toe. WarGames meant everything to him because even though he fights with his family, they’ll fight together and throw up the one’s. So that’s behind them, so what is in front of them?

He and his family have been doing this for years and they have been pretty successful. He’s even proud of Jey Uso and the YEET! Then there’s Solo Sikoa, who he might not like but he’s proud of him. So what’s next for Jimmy? He’s not sure. Maybe the Royal Rumble, the US Title or even the WWE Title. He may have one big toe, but he’s here…and so is Drew McIntyre with the Claymore.

A Christmas themed Tiffany Stratton is warming up when Candice LeRae and Nia Jax come in to give her a pep talk.

Nick Aldis yells at Drew McIntyre when Bianca Belair and Naomi come in. Aldis tells McIntyre to stay in his office and then tells Belair she is going to have to relinquish the Tag Team Titles. Naomi offers to step in and be her partner, with Aldis reluctantly agreeing, saying they have to be ready to defend the titles as soon as next week.

Women’s US Title Tournament Semifinals: Tiffany Stratton vs. Michin

Stratton knocks her down to start but Michin grabs a double leg and hammers away. A hurricanrana out of the corner drops Stratton again but Stratton faceplants her on the apron. We take a break and come back with Michin rolling away before the Prettiest Moonsault Ever can launch.

Michin kicks her down and hits a springboard DDT for two. The Tarantula has Stratton in trouble but she flips away and grabs an Alabama Slam for two of her own. A Regal Roll sets up the Prettiest Moonsault Ever but Michin rolls away…and right into the moonsault, which doesn’t count as she rolled away. Eat Defeat gives Michin the fast pin at 8:22.

Rating: C+. The ending didn’t help things and commentary tried to cover it as well as they could but it looked pretty bad. Other than that, Michin beating Stratton is almost weird to see, as Stratton has been pushed fairly strong in recent months while Michin has only been building momentum in recent weeks. Michin should make for a good underdog in the finals though and that’s always a nice role to have filled.

We look back at Johnny Gargano going evil to win the Tag Team Titles last week.

DIY (in black and white) talk about getting cheated in Gargano’s hometown but he promised to do whatever it took to set things right. Then the Motor City Machine Guns were handed a path to the titles so last week, Gargano did what he needed to do to get the titles back. And it was fun.

We look at the Bloodline beating down LA Knight and Andrade last week.

Roman Reigns, with Paul Heyman, talks about how this has been a rough year. They were running everything not too long ago but then they lost everything. Four years ago, Solo Sikoa wasn’t here when Reigns earned everything. That’s why he wants Tribal Combat on January 6, where he can take everything back and everyone can acknowledge him.

There will be a Raw On Netflix Kickoff Show next week. Of note: Logan Paul is advertised despite saying he was retired earlier this week.

Legado del Fantasma complains to Nick Aldis about everyone being attacked so maybe they should go to Raw. Aldis says go call them so Carmelo Hayes comes in, where he is told he’ll find out who he is facing in the ring.

Carmelo Hayes vs. ???

And the newest member of Smackdown is….Braun Strowman. Hayes panics and gets knocked down to make it even worse. The running powerslam is broken up and Hayes misses a charge into the post, allowing Hayes to get one, with the kickout sending him flying. Now the running powerslam can finish for Strowman at 1:28.

LA Knight is always ready to handle his business he didn’t want to get involved in WarGames when he was asked. That wasn’t his business, but now Solo Sikoa has gotten in his business and in the way of his US Title. That’s why tonight, Sikoa’s face is going to get in the way of Knight’s fist.

Solo Sikoa vs. LA Knight

The Bloodline is here with Sikoa. Knight wins a slugout to start and hits a discus lariat, followed by a running clothesline to the floor. Sikoa is back up with some rams into various things but Knight manages a whip into the steps. Knight hammers away on the announcers’ table but Sikoa Samoan drops him back inside.

A middle rope bulldog gets Knight out of trouble and his dropkick through the ropes hits Tonga, allowing Sikoa to hit Swinging Solo onto the announcers’ table as we take a break. Back with Sikoa trying a Superman Punch and getting suplexed down for his efforts. Knight stomps away in the corner but stops to dive onto the rest of the Bloodline. Back in and a Side Effect drops Sikoa and the top rope elbow gets two. That’s enough for Jacob Fatu, who grabs Knight for the DQ at 11:20.

Rating: B-. It was hard to imagine Sikoa being challenged to Tribal Combat next month and losing here, but at least Knight didn’t get pinned. It’s fine to fight against the top heel stable and get taken out by the numbers game so this could have been a lot worse for Knight. He might even get a tag match or something to follow this up so it’s a bit of an upgrade for him, at least for the time being.

Post match the beatdown is on, with Apollo Crews and Andrade’s save attempts not working.

Braun Strowman runs into Pretty Deadly, who offer him a spot in their musical (oh yeah that’s a thing). With Pretty Deadly running off, A-Town Down Under come in and offer him a guest spot on the Grayson Waller Effect. Sure.

Women’s US Title Tournament Semifinals: Bayley vs. Chelsea Green

Piper Niven is here with Green. Bayley plants her down to start in a hurry and a rollup gets an early two. Green’s rollup gets her own near fall but Bayley is back with a basement clothesline for two more. Niven sweeps the leg though and Green stomps on Bayley’s back as we take a break. Back with Green hitting an enziguri and rolling Bayley up for two. We hit the chinlock and go split screen for a quick preview of the Mufasa movie.

Back to full screen and they go to the apron (nice timing on the chinlock for the break) where Bayley hits a Stunner over the middle rope. A hanging suplex to the floor has Green in more trouble, followed by a belly to back for two. Bayley hits a running knee into a sunset bomb into the corner for two but Green (who has lost the flowers in her hair, meaning she can’t go to San Francisco) is back with a Rough Ryder. Niven pulls Green outside so Bayley dives onto her instead. That earns her a toss over the barricade, followed by the Unprettier to give Green the win at 12;12.

Rating: C. This was good enough but points for pushing Green forward. I’m not sure if she is going to win the title but it’s nice to see her getting a chance to do something. She has more than earned the chance to do something on her own (or with Niven behind her) and it’s not like Bayley is going to be hurt by losing to anyone.

The Motor City Machine Guns are not happy with DIY because they can’t believe what Johnny Gargano did to them. Now it’s a fight and Gargano will learn that next week.

Shinsuke Nakamura talks about how there has been a shift which will see the weak dragged into the light. LA Knight had something he never deserved and will never get it again. Nakamura is imminent.

Nia Jax consoles Tiffany Stratton but Candice LeRae comes in and says she and Nia have a Women’s Tag Team Title shot next week. With Jax gone, LeRae says Stratton just might not be a singles wrestler.

Saturday Night’s Main Event rundown.

Michael Cole brings out Cody Rhodes for a chat with….Kevin Owens, who joins us from his car. Owens can’t believe how Rhodes is willing to use his friends to finish his story. The reality is Rhodes is as bad of a friend as he is a son and brother. The other reality is that Rhodes was always more interesting as Stardust.

Rhodes knows Owens has more zingers up his sleeve but goes to the back to deal with him in person. Owens jumps him from behind and they fight into the arena and into the ring. Security tries to break it up and Owens gets in a belt shot to end the show. Of note: Owens was wearing a Stardust shirt, as that man’s shirt closet must be amazing. Good brawl here, and it feels like a pay per view main event, which is quite the impressive feat for a television special.

